Iran to launch unmanned Qaher warplane in future months

TEHRAN - The indigenous Qaher single-seat unmanned stealth fighter will be unveiled by the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) in the upcoming solar year, which starts on March 21.

Talking to TV, Brigadier General Afshin Khajefard revealed on Saturday that the IAIO produced the fighter jet and the concept was initially discussed in the media ten years ago.

He went on to say that the Qaher project has attained complete technological maturity, but the IAIO is creating a wider number of products.

It indicates that new variants of this aircraft will be handed to the armed forces by the middle of next calendar year, he stated.

In the future, the Qaher project will produce an unmanned aircraft.

Khajefard further stressed that despite sanctions, Iran is able to manufacture parts and refurbish commercial airplanes on its own.

“We can now create 10 different types of engines, the majority of which are used in drones and cruise missiles, thanks to our degree of engine self-sufficiency. Naturally, our defense industry has become self-sufficient in the design and production of large engines,” he stated.

Khajefard stated that the IAIO has begun developing numerous prototype electric aircraft which will be tested in the coming year.

Although electric drones are fully developed, manned electric aircraft still need modification, he stated.

In response to a question on Iran’s progress in developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), he noted, “We have several classes of missiles, precision-strike bombs, electronic warfare avionics, and surveillance drones. Yet, since drones could be utilized for mapping, agriculture, and firefighting, we are attempting to develop them with civilian uses.”

The military in Iran is now entirely self-sufficient in terms of arms production due to the recent significant progress achieved by military scientists and professionals.

Iranian officials have cautioned that the nation will not hold back on bolstering its military resources, which are only intended for defense.