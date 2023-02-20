Over 5.7m tons of steel ingots exported in 10 months

TEHRAN- As announced by Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 5.748 million tons of steel ingots were exported in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023).

Based on the ISPA data, the 10-month steel ingot export indicates a one percent fall from the figure for the same period of time in the past year, which was 5.807 million tons.

As announced by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s export of steel ingots increased by 25 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

The IMIDRO’s data put the country’s annual steel ingot exports at 7.678 million tons in the past year, and at 6.162 million tons in the previous year.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

According to the latest report released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran’s crude steel production increased by eight percent in 2022 when the production by the world’s top 64 steelmakers declined by 4.2 percent.

According to the WSA data, Iran was ranked first among the world’s top steel producers in terms of production growth in the previous year.

Based on the report, Iran produced 30.6 million tons of crude steel in the mentioned year.

Meanwhile, WSA stated that crude steel production by the world’s top 64 producers fell 4.2 percent to stand at 1.787 billion in 2022.

According to the World Steel Association, similar to the past two years, Iran has maintained its 10th place among the world’s top steel producers, after countries like China, India, Japan, and Russia.

The country is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

