Flowers, ornamental plants produced on 90 ha of greenhouses in Mahmoud-Abad

TEHRAN- There are 90 hectares of greenhouses for growing flowers as well as apartment and ornamental plants in Mahmoud-Abad coastal county, in the northern Mazandaran province, the governor of Mahmoud-Abad announced.

Mentioning the activity of knowledge-based companies in the field of cultivating flowers and ornamental plants in greenhouses in the county, Ruhollah Alizadeh said that with the establishment of flowers and ornamental plants pilot villages of Mazandaran in Mahmoud-Abad, about 6,000 people from this county are working in this area.

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

Considering the high potential and volume of import of flowers and ornamental plants by the Persian Gulf littoral states and Central Asian countries, in order to increase the share of Iran in the world markets, it is necessary to adopt effective and targeted policies in order to solve the problems in the way of production and export of flowers and ornamental plants.

As reported, it is possible for Iran to export more than one billion dollars of flowers and ornamental plants per year, and the officials of the Agriculture Ministry also emphasize the export capabilities of the country’s flower and ornamental plant sector.

Although, the producers of this sector have problems and limitations, most of which are related to the ministries of energy and industry, which should be removed through adopting effective and targeted policies.

