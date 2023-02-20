Foolad complete signing of Spanish forward Alex Alegria

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Foolad completed the signing of Spanish striker Alex Alegria on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward is eligible to play for Foolad in the match against Saudi Arabian team Al Faisaly in the AFC Champions League 2022 (West) Round of 16 in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, slated for Monday.

Alegria has joined Foolad from Spanish club Mallorca for an undisclosed fee.

He has previously played in Spanish teams Levante, Zaragoza, Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres had previously joined Foolad in January.