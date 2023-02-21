28 idle mines revived in Zanjan province in H1

TEHRAN - The head of Zanjan province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department said 28 idle mines have been revived in the province during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2022).

Majid Golshani Monfared said that 80 idle mines were inactive across the province of which 35 percent have been revived, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

According to the official, the issuance of mining exploration licenses in the province has also increased by 35 percent in the first 10 months of the current year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023) as compared to the previous year.

He noted that Zanjan is among the country’s top five provinces in terms of reviving idle mines.

EF/MA