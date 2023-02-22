Export of agricultural products to China rises 5 folds

TEHRAN – Iranian Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad said the export of agricultural products to China has increased by fivefold in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the previous year’s same period, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Sadati-Nejad, who accompanied President Raisi on his recent visit to China, said earlier that the Chinese president is interested in Iranian agricultural, food, and dairy products, and such products can conquer China’s one-billion markets more than ever.

Speaking to IRNA on February 15, the minister referred to signing a number of cooperation documents in the agriculture field with China, adding, "Today three agriculture documents were signed with China, two of which is about exporting Iranian dairy products to China and one is on exporting apples to that country."

