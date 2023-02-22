St. Petersburg VivaMuse Ensemble performs at Fajr Music Festival

TEHRAN – VivaMuse Ensemble from St. Petersburg performed a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Tuesday during the 38th Fajr Music Festival.

In the first part of its concert, the ensemble featuring Evgeniya Klevtsova and Nataliya Grinuk on violin, Alexei Andreev on viola, Natalia Neskoromnaya on cello and Ilya Chirskov on piano gave a performance of Italian composer Arcangelo Corelli’s Concerto Grosso Op. 6, No. 2, in F major.

The Concerto Grosso is a form of baroque music, in which the musical material is passed between a small group of soloists and a full orchestra.

Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto “L’estro armónico” (The Harmonic Inspiration) No. 5 for two violins, strings and basso continuo, A major, RV519 (Op.3) was the second part of their repertoire.

The concert ended with “Libertango”, a composition by tango composer and bandoneon player Astor Piazzolla.

In a press release published on Wednesday by the Fajr Music Festival, pianist Chirskov expressed satisfaction with VivaMuse’s performance.

“The audience was really great and they seemed to like the performance,” he said

He said that European classical music appeals to almost everybody in the world and added that the pieces selected for the concert based on this fact.

VivaMuse performs a wide range of musical styles ranging from baroque music to works from contemporary composers.

It consists of leading musicians of the St. Petersburg State Capella Symphony Orchestra and soloists of the Glinka Choir, one of the oldest choirs in Europe. Violinist Klevtsova is the artistic director of the ensemble.

The group takes an active part in cultural life by performing at various events, including those held at the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Hall, the State Hermitage Museum, the Great Hall of the Gnessin Russian Academy, the State Russian Museum, the Moscow Theological Academy, the Kaliningrad Cathedral, and the St Petersburg State Capella itself.

VivaMuse is also the holder of the first-degree diploma of the All-Russian Competition Musical Talents of Russia 2020 in the chamber ensemble competition.

Photo: VivaMuse Ensemble performs a concert during the 38th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 21, 2023. (ISNA/Amir Kholusi)

MMS/YAW