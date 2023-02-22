Iranian woman skier Beyrami makes history at World Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian woman skier Samaneh Beyrami Baher secured her place in the women’s 5km individual final race in freestyle technique at the Cross-Country Skiing World Championships underway in Planica, Slovenia.

She crossed the finish line with a time of 16:12.4 and came eighth.

Beyrami is the first Iranian woman skier to compete in the final.

Brazilian skier Jaqueline Mourao took home first place at the qualification race with a total time of 14:42.0.