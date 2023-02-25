'FATF decision more in favor of money laundering, terrorist financing networks'

TEHRAN- Hadi Khani, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIFIU) as well as the secretary of the High Council on Combating and Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing crimes, stated that taking such emotional and political positions of this body are contrary to its technical missions and mandates in facing the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing crimes.

He added: “We are witnessing the expansion of organized money laundering and terrorism networks at the international level, and fighting against these dangerous phenomena requires cooperation, synergy, and convergence of the capacities of all countries. Thus, these types of decisions are more in favor of money laundering and terrorist financing networks.”

He stated that it is not acceptable to destroy the unity and integrity of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in the world under the pretext of influencing political challenges.