Private sector invests $10m in Alborz tourism

TEHRAN –The private sector has invested four trillion rials ($10 million) in the tourism sector of Alborz province over the past two months, the provincial tourism chief has said.

This investment flow created over 300 tourism-related job opportunities across the province, Yahya Darai explained on Saturday.

In light of tourism’s importance in creating jobs and economic prosperity, investments in tourism-related projects are more welcomed and supported, the official added.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the northern part of the province.

Historical resources and documents, as well as archeological studies, indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

