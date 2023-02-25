Iran capable of monitoring satellites with ground radars

TEHRAN- Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has emphasized Iran’s advancements in missile and radar technologies by declaring that Iran has the technological expertise to detect satellites by using radars on the ground.

Speaking at a congress in Tehran on Saturday, Major General Hossein Salami also said Iranian military forces are able to launch a strike against ships sailing thousands of kilometers away and even pinpoint the exact point of strike, ensuring that the crew of the target ship is unaffected.

The commander also praised Iran’s accomplishments in producing hypersonic and supersonic missiles that can strike moving targets at sea in addition to conventional cruise missiles.

Afterwards, General Salami emphasized the growth of Iran’s sphere of influence, asserting that the Islamic Republic is now omnipresent along the Red Sea and Mediterranean shores and has “decomposed the enemy.”

Noting that the enemy suffers a lack of initiative, the IRGC chief said, “The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion.”

He added the enemy does not understand the power of rationality, but it understands the logic of power, thus the only method to deal with the haughty powers is the “language of force.”

In December 2022, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander of the Iranian Army, issued a warning message to the Zionist regime and its allies that the Islamic Republic’s response to possible military strikes will be crushing.