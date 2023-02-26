ICCIMA to dispatch industry delegation to Barcelona

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to send a delegation comprised of the representatives of the country’s industrial companies to attend Spain’s Advanced Factories Expo and Industry Congress which is slated to be held during April 18-20 in Barcelona.

The visit is planned by ICCIMA in collaboration with the Iran-Spain Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ICCIMA portal reported on Sunday.

In Spain’s Advanced Factories Expo and Industry Congress the latest developments in the field of technology will be showcased and discussed and solutions will be provided to facilitate the digital transformation of industrial units in order to optimize businesses.

