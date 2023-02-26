TEDPIX rises 65,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 65,520 points to 1.804 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 26.238 billion securities worth 151.662 trillion rials (about $335.48 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 132,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

EF/