Olfati takes silver at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

TEHRAN – Mehdi Olfati of Iran won a silver medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany on Sunday.

He finished in second place in vault event with a score of 14.983 points.

Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan seized the gold with 15.133 points and the bronze medal went to Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Hung (14.733).

Another Iranian gymnast Mehdi Ahmadi Kohan had claimed a silver medal in rings event on Saturday.

The event is the first stop of the 2023 World Cup season for artistic gymnastics.