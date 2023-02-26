 The ball is in Mr. Grossi's court

The IAEA director general wants to visit Iran to probe nuclear enrichment in Iran, which is said to have increased to 84 percent.

According to Arman Melli, these negotiations will have two results: First, they probably cannot get along and solve the problem. If that happens, it will be a bit costly for Iran and it will probably be raised in the IAEA Board of Governors.

Or the issue will be resolved and Iran will be given a green light.

Of course, there were comments from Russia’s representative in the IAEA, which seems not disruptive. But his comments were unconstructive because he said when the U.S. and Europe take opposing positions regarding the JCPOA negotiations, 84% enrichment will also happen.

But we have to see what will be the result of Grossi's negotiations in Iran. Will the outcome of negotiations with the officials in Tehran be negative? Or to solve the problem in any way and as a result, a new door will be opened for negotiations.

IRAN: Suddenly the warmongers became anti-war!

By publishing a statement on the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, all the ambassadors of the European Union states and Ukraine in Tehran implicitly accused Iran of supporting Russia.

In a commentary on this, the Iran newspaper writes: While they claimed the need to end the war in Ukraine, they were one of the main partners of Saddam Hussein's attack on Iran and even provided Iraq with chemical weapons.

Not taking a stand against the Saudi crimes in Yemen, not opposing the Israeli aggressions against the neighboring countries and its illegal settlements in the occupied territories are examples of the European Union's double standard toward war and bloodshed.

Therefore, we must accept that Europe is against war only if it hears the sound of bullets on the green continent.

While these countries are trying to teach Iran a lesson in peace, they have been complicit in crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria alongside the aggressors and terrorists.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Two events, one result

Siasat-e-Rooz writes: During the last two days, the world has witnessed two significant developments.

On the one hand, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) suspended Russia's membership and listed South Africa as a “jurisdiction under increased monitoring”, more commonly referred to as FATF's “grey list”. And on the other hand, China's 12-point plan to end the Ukraine crisis was rejected by the West.

These approaches indicate that the claim of neutrality of institutions such as FATF is false and is basically a tool in the hands of the West to exert pressure and blackmail other countries.

The West rejected China's proposals to end the war in Ukraine without studying it and it shows that they not only have no will for dialogue, but they are only looking for the destruction of countries.

These two events clearly show that expectations that bodies like FATF and relations with the West will solve the countries' problems are destructive illusions and the only option to solve the country's problems are national solidarity and a “jihadi economy”.

Aftab Yazd: World is involved in inflation and war

Aftab Yazd writes: Increase in energy and food prices has caused inflation to reach its highest level in most countries since the 1980s, and this issue has become a big challenge for governments.

The war in Ukraine, other wars, the continuation of tension between the United States and China, the gaps between the European Union states and the restructuring of the global energy system are among the most important events in our current world.

As the corona pandemic fades, the world should be concerned about rising energy prices.

Global inflation is in double digits, which has caused an unprecedented increase in bank interest rates. Of course, when interest rates are raised to contain inflation, people’s purchasing power decreases, which in effect result in higher unemployment. In this situation, small industries will also undergo major changes.

Of course, in 2023, the world would see the following events: New wars, climate changes, the continuation of conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, etc.

The world belongs to those who are financially and economically powerful and have powerful leaders.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Giorgia Meloni, fascism with the cover of feminism

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has claimed Iran has executed women without Hijab.

Vatan-e-Emrooz says Meloni's claim does not mean that she has no knowledge about Iran, but it is because of her simultaneous cherishment of fascism and feminism.

Meloni is the symbol of neo-fascism in Italy and many analysts consider her a modern version of Benito Mussolini.

Now the politician who is the heir and supporter of Mussolini's dirty crimes accuses the Islamic Republic.

To understand Meloni's words, we must look at the roots of these statements in the thinking of feminism. The fact is that Meloni, under the influence of the old fascists, is trying to become the leader of the world's feminists.

Therefore, Iran should not consider her recent statements as just a kind of hypocrisy or usual lying! Her words are part of a more dangerous plan, and this thinking should be explained to women who do not sacrifice their rationality to the teachings of the feminists in the West.