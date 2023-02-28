Maritime projects worth over $35m to be inaugurated in southern Iran

TEHRAN - The director-general of Bushehr Province’s Ports and Maritime Department announced that two major maritime projects are going to be inaugurated during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the province, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, the mentioned projects include the Bushehr international maritime passenger terminal and the first phase of the Ganaveh Port development project.

“The offshore section of the Bushehr International Sea Passenger Terminal has been designed and implemented according to the current standards of the world with a credit of 900 billion Rials (about $1.99 million),” Shakib-Nasab said.

He noted that the main purpose of constructing this terminal is to develop sea tourism and also transfer passengers to international destinations.

The Ganaveh port development project, with a total investment of 16 trillion rials (about $35.3 million) is planned in three phases, the first phase will be implemented in 36 months, according to the official.

“This project includes the construction of a breakwater, a protective dyke, a perimeter wall, and dredging of the basin up to a depth of minus five meters,” Shakib-Nasab said.

The main goal of this project is for Ganaveh Port to play a greater role in the country’s international trade, which leads to the prosperity of the local economy and the increase of job opportunities, he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi is going to visit Bushehr Province later this week.

EF/