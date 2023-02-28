Zanjan university hosts workshop on handmade jewelry

TEHRAN – Islamic Azad University played host to a workshop on handmade decorations and jewelry on Tuesday.

The workshop was aimed to take a new look at the art of filigree, which Zanjan is famed for, according to Zanjan province’s tourism chief.

The workshop was the first of its kind in Zanjan as it covered special know-how, self-employment, and self-training skills as well as entrepreneurship essentials with a new look at the art of filigree, Seyyed Saeid Safavi said.

Filigree is one of the most important applied arts in the central western province. It is a type of metalworking, and researchers have traced it back to 550-330 BC.

The tools used to make the filigree are very similar to those used by goldsmiths. The first step in making filigree is to put stocks of silver, gold, or copper through a rolling mill to turn them into thin wires about one to two millimeters thick.

Then two or three threads are twisted together to form chains or passed through a roller, giving them sharp edges. The mold of the desired shape is then made by placing thick strips of metal around a cast iron or iron base. Then the iron base is heated and a layer of wax is applied to it. The wax is used to hold the small pieces of fine thread together.

Now the mold is placed on the iron base, and the small pieces of wire are placed according to a nice design. Finally, the iron base is heated again to melt the wax. The work is detached from the base. A mixture of borax and silver powder is then poured in and they are heated until the mixture melts and adheres to the silver coins. Silver becomes dull and loses its luster. Therefore, it is then washed with acetic acid and polished.

Many intricate artifacts have been discovered in the UNESCO-designated treasuries of Susa, Dura-Europos, Hamedan, and Jeyhoun, proving that this craft has been practiced since ancient times.

There are very few historical records of Zanjan filigree work, but explorers who visited the city mentioned beautiful filigree crafts and jewelry.

Based on these data, the 16th century is the earliest documented history of watermarking. Today, most filigree products are made from silver, which is obtained by melting old and obsolete silver objects. Some other components used are natural wax, aqua regia, alum, and sulfuric acid.

Today, gold filigree is used to make jewelry such as earrings, rings, etc., while silver filigree is used to make dishes. The most common motifs used in the Zanjan watermark are paisley, ivy, and flowers.

