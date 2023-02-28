Iran border guard delegation arrives in UAE

TEHRAN – A delegation of Iran’s border guard command arrived Monday in the United Arab Emirates, the official news agency of the UAE reported.

“A delegation from the Border Guard Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran today arrived in the UAE to attend the seventh meeting with the UAE's National Guard, represented by the UAE Coast Guard, which is scheduled for Tuesday,” WAM said on Monday.

The UAE news outlet said the visit is part of “periodic visits” between Iran and the UAE.

“The meeting will discuss the prospects for cooperation in combating organized crime across maritime borders, as well as all types of infiltration and smuggling operations, in addition to collaborations in the fields of search and rescue, regulating offshore fishing activities, especially overfishing, and protecting the marine environment, in order to serve the interests of both countries,” WAM noted.



