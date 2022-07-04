Kuwait, UAE condole with Iran on earthquake

TEHRAN – Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have expressed their condolences to Iran over the earthquake that hit the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

The foreign ministry of Kuwait expressed sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership, government and people, wishing the injured quick recovery, according to Kuwait Times.

On Saturday, a series of quakes measuring 5.9, 6.1 and 6.3 in magnitude hit Hormozgan, leading to the death of five people and the injury of dozens.

Also, the UAE foreign ministry issued a statement offering condolences to Iran. “The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran over the earthquake that struck the south of the country, and caused dozens of casualties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the government of Iran and its people, and to the families of the victims of this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” it said, according to the official news agency WAM.

In addition, the leaders of the UAE offered a similar message. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “sent a cable of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, over the 6.00 magnitude earthquake that struck the village of Sayeh Khosh, southern Iran, killing five people and injuring 44,” according to WAM. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathies and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Iranian president, WAM reported.

The earthquake occurred at 02:02 a.m. local time at the depth of 10 kilometers, the Iranian Seismological Center reported.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake and a 5.9-magnitude quake followed the first 6.1-magnitude quake. There were more than a dozen aftershocks.

The incident cut power lines in around 30 villages with 2,500 families in the region.