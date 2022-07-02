5 dead, 44 injured as magnitude 6.1 quake rattles southern Iran

TEHRAN - An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck the port city of Bandar Khamir, southern Hormozgan province, early on Saturday, leaving 5 dead and 44 injured so far.

The earthquake occurred at 02:02 a.m. local time at the depth of 10 kilometers, the Iranian Seismological Center reported.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake and a 5.9-magnitude quake followed the first 6.1-magnitude quake. There were more than a dozen aftershocks.

The incident cut power lines in around 30 villages with 2,500 families in the region.

MG