Over 700 quakes take place in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 713 earthquakes have been recorded across the country over the past calendar month (May 21-June 22), according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Of the total 713 quakes, 32 were more than 4 on the Richter scale, the largest of which occurred on May 23, with a magnitude of 5.5 in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Statistically, 572 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, and 109 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 to 4 have occurred. At least 30 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 to 5 have occurred in the country.

At least 30 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 to 5 have occurred in the country. There were 2 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 to 6.

Also, Hormozgan province has the highest number of earthquakes recorded last month with 96 earthquakes, followed by Kerman and Fars provinces with 33 and 26 earthquakes, respectively.

Some 8 earthquakes were also recorded in Tehran province, the largest of which was near Hasan Abad with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran but more than 6% of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Tehran is also one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslide, fire following an earthquake, etc.

FB/MG