CEO of Russia’s Gazprom visits Iran seeking expansion of energy ties

TEHRAN - During a visit to Iran, a delegation from Russia’s state-owned Gazprom led by the holding's Chairman of the Management Committee (CEO) Alexey Miller met with officials from the Iranian Oil Ministry and discussed energy cooperation, Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, Miller and the delegation accompanying him held talks with senior officials of the Iranian Ministry of Oil upon arrival on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Gazprom, as part of the visit, Alexey Miller met and held talks with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Oil Minister Javad Oji, and Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr.

"The meetings addressed the cooperation areas in the energy sector in furtherance of the memorandum signed between Gazprom and NIOC in 2022," the company’s statement said.

In July 2022, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation. The document aims to evaluate cooperation prospects in areas like developing Iranian gas and oil fields, performing swap transactions with natural gas and petroleum products, implementing large-scale and small-scale LNG projects, constructing gas trunklines, and cooperation in science and technology.

Later, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh said that Russia was going to start developing six oil and two gas fields in Iran. He noted that Gazprom has a promising opportunity to transport its gas through Iran to neighboring countries, including Pakistan, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.

In early November 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that Gazprom would soon agree on the technological parameters of projects in Iran and could sign contracts for these projects by the end of November.

EF/MA