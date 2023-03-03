Tehran, Ashgabat stress enhancing customs ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkmenistan have called for developing mutual customs ties during a meeting between the customs officials of the two countries, IRNA reported.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far, and the head of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaykulyev stressed the need for launching a joint custom gate.

The officials discussed major issues in two rounds of meetings. The first round was held at Khorasan Razavi Customs, and the second round was held at Hudan Customs of Turkmenistan.

Boosting cooperation and trade in four customs borders, establishing joint border customs, signing a memorandum on training, holding regular joint meetings between the two sides, enhancing border markets, and removal of restrictions were among the topics discussed during these meetings.

Pointing out that the 13th government pays special attention to the development of economic and border interactions with neighboring countries, Rezvani-Far said that the development of economic interactions, especially with neighboring countries, is a top priority for the incumbent government in Iran.

Calling for strengthening economic ties with Turkmenistan, he highlighted that the two states' economic cooperation would multiply the volume of trade between the two countries.

