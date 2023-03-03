Iran's exports to Lebanon hit 20-year high

TEHRAN - Iran’s exports to Lebanon reached $112 million in 2022, registering the highest volume in the past 20 years, Financial Tribune reported.

The Islamic Republic exported $44 million worth of goods to Lebanon In 2021, which indicates that exports in 2022 have increased 2.5-fold.

Iran was the 32nd biggest exporter to Lebanon in 2022, up from 48th in the year before.

During the past years, the highest volume of Iranian exports to Lebanon was recorded in 2017 with $62 million.

