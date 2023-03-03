Iran beat Egypt to advance to Thailand’s futsal semis

  1. Sports
March 3, 2023 - 15:55

TEHRAN – Iran futsal team defeated Egypt 3-1 in the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship on Friday.

Mohammadhossen Bazyar, Mohammadhossein Derakhshani and Hossein Tayebi scored for Iran.

Team Melli had started the campaign with a 11-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group B on Wednesday.

Hosts Thailand, Mozambique and Japan are in Group A.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and will run until March 7.

Iran are competing at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment