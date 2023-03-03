Iran beat Egypt to advance to Thailand’s futsal semis

TEHRAN – Iran futsal team defeated Egypt 3-1 in the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship on Friday.

Mohammadhossen Bazyar, Mohammadhossein Derakhshani and Hossein Tayebi scored for Iran. Team Melli had started the campaign with a 11-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group B on Wednesday.

Hosts Thailand, Mozambique and Japan are in Group A.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and will run until March 7.

Iran are competing at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.