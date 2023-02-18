Iran learn rivals at NSDF Futsal Championship 2023

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn in Group B of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023.

A total of six countries, namely Thailand (forme champions), Iran, Japan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Mozambique will compete for the title in Pattaya from March 1 to 7 in the futsal competition.

Iran are pitted against Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group B, while Group A consists of host Thailand, Mozambique and Japan.

Iran will play Saudi Arabia on March 1 in the six-team meet and face Egypt two days later in the group stage.

Team Melli will participate at the Thailand’s tournament as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.