Iranian security bodies are investigating poisoning of pupils: MP

TEHRAN – A member of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said security bodies have launched an extensive investigation into serial poisoning of schoolgirls under the supervision of the parliament.

“Extensive investigations about the poisoning of pupils have been launched under the supervision of the Majlis,” Jalili Rahim Jahanabadi tweeted late on Saturday.

He asked people to remain vigilant and cooperate with security bodies.

Making accusations against the ruling system, provoking riots and gatherings are the main goals of those behind serial poisonings, Jahanabadi remarked.

He added, “National security is possible through the help of all people.”

A few days ago the parliament speaker wrote a letter to four special parliamentary committees asking them to set up an expert working group to study the poisoning incidents.

The working group is set to form its session on Sunday.