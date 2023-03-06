Iran Oil Show 2023 slated for late May

TEHRAN - The 27th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2023) is scheduled to be held at Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center during May 17-20, Shana reported.

As reported, so far more than 1250 foreign and domestic companies have been registered to participate in this year’s exhibition.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

EF/MA