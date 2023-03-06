Anoushiravani elected head of Iran weightlifting federation

TEHRAN – Sajad Anoushirvani was elected unopposed as president of Iran weightlifting federation for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran on Monday, Anoushiravani secured 52 votes out of 52 votes cast.

He replaced Ali Moradi in the position.

Anoushiravani is a former weightlifter who represented Iran in the +105 kg category and won the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics with a total of 449 kg.

He was the head coach of Iran's weightlifting team at Rio Olympics in summer 2016, that won two golds.