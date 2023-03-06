Iran mountains skiing list

The greatest Iran tours are provided by Kental Iran Tours for foreign visitors. Iran, a country that experiences all four seasons, is blessed with a wonderful winter and abundant snowfall.

The greatest Iran tours are provided by Kental Iran Tours for foreign visitors. Iran, a country that experiences all four seasons, is blessed with a wonderful winter and abundant snowfall. Over the past few years, skiing in Iran has attracted much attention from those living in Europe because the country's ski resorts are both of an international standard and easily accessible. The stereotype that Iran is only known for its stunning deserts was definitively disproved by many ski enthusiasts and professionals worldwide who participated in Kental Travel ski tours in Iran.

– Dizin Ski Resort: One of Iran's most well-known ski resorts, it offers excellent services to ski enthusiasts of all skill levels, from seasoned veterans to novices. The whole distance of its landscape exceeds 7.3 kilometers. The most appealing aspects of this resort are its facilities, including hotels and restaurants, and its proximity to Tehran (which is only one hour away). The Dizin Resort is open for business in more seasons than just winter. At other times of the year, recreational pursuits, including grass skiing, archery, and mountain biking, are available to participants.

– The Shemshak Ski Resort is the country's second-largest ski resort and can be found approximately 60 kilometers north of Tehran. One of the most appealing aspects of this resort is that it is possible to ski after dark thanks to the excellent illumination. This resort features chairlifts and ski lifts of a very high grade. It also features many restaurants at the mountain's peak, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding snow-capped mountains.

The closest ski resort to Tehran is Tochal. Tajrish Plaza in northern Tehran is five kilometers distant. Tochal is mostly an entertainment complex and ski resort. Tennis courts, archery fields, bungee jumping, paintball, hiking trails, riding, a cinema, restaurants, and cafes are available. Tochal has one of the longest ski lifts in Iran and the world at 7.5 kilometers. Tochal Ski Resort has seven bases. The first position is 1900 meters high. Last, at 3,740 meters, it is the closest to the mountaintop.

- The Abali Ski Resort is Iran's first and oldest ski resort, and it can be reached by automobile from the east side of Tehran in approximately an hour. The hot water springs in this resort are the primary draw for visitors, in addition to the ski facilities, hotels, and restaurants. Because of the heavy traffic on the road and the large number of people in the resort on weekends, we strongly advise tourists to avoid visiting there during certain times.

- The Darbandsar Ski Resort is, in our opinion, among the top ski resorts in the world, and it is situated approximately 60 kilometers from Tehran. The International Ski Federation (FIS) has recognized Darbandsar as a world-class ski destination, and the resort has been playing host to the International League Championships every year since 2008. The new, high-quality standard equipment and facilities are the attractions of this resort. Moreover, skiing is available even during the summer at Taltangeh Valley, located in the northern part of Darbandsar. The beginning of December to the middle of April is the optimum time to ski at Darbandsar Ski Resort.

Where skiers can go to other regions of Iran Info on skiing in Iran

• Here are some details on skiing in Iran, regardless of whether you prefer an Iran Ski Tour or an independent experience:

• Hundreds of summits higher than 4000 meters spread across Iran's two main mountain ranges, the Alborz (north) and Zagros (west & south).

• Because to their height and frequent winter snowfalls, all resorts only have 100% natural snow on their highest summit, Mt. Damavand (5610m), in the Alborz range.

• At Tochal (3800m), you can ski just over Tehran, which is more reasonably priced.

• The first resort developed in Iran was Shemshak in 1958, which has a long history of skiing.





How to Rent Ski Equipment in Iran?

Most skiers prefer their gear. Nonetheless, other people desired to travel light and rented the equipment. Most resorts make it easy. Rent ski jackets, gloves, snow pants, stockings, and goggles. The pricing varies on equipment manufacturer and quality (Depending on the time you rent it, the costs are usually higher on weekends). This service has large resort stations, but it is more expensive.