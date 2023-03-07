We are caught between the waves of feminism and capitalism!

Nowadays, whenever we talk about women, feminism inevitably comes to mind. It has been a symbol of women's demands and a movement around the world for the past century.

However, feminism has been subject to many serious criticisms and pluralism in its views. Postmodernism has brought about an unprecedented plurality of opinions within feminism, resulting in different narratives without reaching a common understanding. This has made feminist rhetoric less effective than ever. Furthermore, the "Women Against Feminism" movement has fundamentally challenged the discourse of feminism.

The "Women Against Feminism" movement acknowledges the past battles of feminism for women's rights in the West and the severe oppression that women still face in many parts of the world. However, they argue that modern Western feminism has become a divisive and sometimes hateful force, exaggerating women's problems while ignoring men's problems and stifling dissenting views. They also obsessively focus on men's misbehavior and women's personal mistakes.

In addition to the existence of different flavors of feminist theory, women in America criticize and evaluate feminism more than others. According to a Time cover story by Los Angeles Times feature writer Elizabeth Mehren, "Our generation was the human sacrifice" to the women's movement. She argues that baby-boom women like her have been duped by feminism: "We believed the rhetoric." In Newsweek, writer Kay Ebeling dubs feminism "The Great Experiment That Failed" and asserts that "women in my generation, its perpetrators, are the casualties." In an American poll, majorities of women of all age groups say that "feminist" describes them at least somewhat well. However, 45% say feminism is polarizing, and 30% say it's outdated.

These descriptions raise questions about whether feminism has served women or whether women have served feminism. Does feminism, which is heavily influenced by Western thought, have the power necessary to liberate women from the patriarchal system of Western industrial capitalism?

Evidence and opinions indicate that feminism serves the Western capitalist system more than it serves women. This awareness is now forming among an important part of Western women. Many who identify as feminists criticize the Western industrial capitalist system, where patriarchy is institutionalized. They believe that women's efforts to liberate themselves and reach the desired political, social, and economic status include criticism of the Western capitalist system, in which women are enslaved.