Commodities worth over $2.4b exported from Kermanshah province in 11 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 6.256 million tons of products worth over $2.4 billion were exported from Kermanshah province in the west of Iran during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023).

Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh, an official with the customs department of the province, said that the 11-month export indicates one percent rise in value and six percent growth in weight year on year.

He named iron products, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products and disposable containers as the major exported items during the mentioned 11 months.

As previously announced by Bakhtiar Rahmanipour, another official with the province’s customs department, the value of export from Kermanshah rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

Rahmanipour said that 525.305 million tons of commodities worth $2.723 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate three percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, rebars, iron products, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, and plastic products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that 25,804 tons of products worth $66.351 million were imported to the province in the past year, indicating 10 percent growth in terms of value.

He named aluminum alloy, factory production line, batteries, and tires as the major imported items.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 12.22 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 111.3 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $48.8 billion in the mentioned 11 months, registering a 1.16-percent decline in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 13.97 percent of the total value of the exports, the IRICA head said.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $386 in the first 11 months of last year to $439 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 13.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic imported 33.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.7 billion in the first 11 months of the present year, with a 15.28 percent growth in value and an 8.61 percent decrease in weight, year on year.

The IRICA head noted that the import of basic goods in the 11 months of this year has reached 22.6 million tons worth $17.8 billion, indicating a 6.33-percent growth in value and a 16.42-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 11 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

