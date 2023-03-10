Agricultural sector a great area for Iran, Switzerland cooperation: envoy

TEHRAN – In a meeting with the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Thursday, Iran’s new Ambassador to Switzerland Mahmoud Barimani said the agricultural sector can be a great area for cooperation between the two countries.

According to Barimani, some Swiss companies active in the field of the food industry and pharmaceuticals are currently cooperating with Iranian counterparts and this cooperation can be expanded to other areas as well, the ICCIMA portal reported.

In this meeting, the two sides stressed the need for developing cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce as the representatives of the private sector.

The officials also emphasized the diversity of common areas between the two countries for economic cooperation and noted that the diplomatic relations between the two sides can be strengthened by developing economic ties.

Elsewhere in the meeting, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie expressed the chamber’s interest in exchanging business delegations with Switzerland, which was welcomed by the ambassador.

Barter trade and cooperation in the field of knowledge transfer of new irrigation methods were also among the issues discussed in the meeting.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (1st R) and Iran’s Ambassador to Switzerland Mahmoud Barimani (1st L)