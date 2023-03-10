Water veins its way across Lake Urmia

TEHRAN - An aerial view of Lake Urmia shows water flows throughout Lake Urmia within the framework of a national project to revive the dying lake.

On February 24, the first phase of the project to transfer water via a tunnel with a length of 36 kilometers from the Kanisib Dam to Lake Urmia came onstream.

Some 35 trillion rials (about $77 million) have been spent on the project.

In the first phase, 300 million cubic meters of water are projected to enter Lake Urmia every year.

The second phase that is going to come on stream in the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) will increase the volume of water to 600 million cubic meters.

MG