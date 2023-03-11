Islam doesn’t discriminate against women: diplomat

TEHRAN – A diplomat with the Iranian mission to the United Nations has denounced the Western media for portraying Islam as discriminating against women.

The diplomat, Zahra Ershadi, made the remarks at a UN conference on women in Islam.

“The demonization of Islam is basically done by simplifying the concept of Islam and portraying it, as the religion of discrimination. Throughout history, the western media has been trying to distort Islam by spreading falsehoods about our religion and claiming that women are hugely discriminated against. But this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, Islam places great importance on the rights and dignity of women, and this has been the case since the very beginning,” she said.

Ershadi said, “From the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), women played an active and significant role in the spread of Islam. They were scholars, teachers, and leaders in their communities. The Prophet himself had a strong and loving relationship with his wife, Hazrat Khadijah, who was a successful businesswoman and a major supporter of his mission. The Prophet's love for Hazrat Fatima az-Zahra (sa) was mixed with respect and exaltation; and in addition to being motivated by the paternal relationship, this love was granted to her for the unique talents, wisdom, and noble traits she enjoyed.”

She further said, “In the Holy Quran, women are honored and respected. Our holy book teaches that men and women were created from a single soul and are equal in the sight of God. It also states that men and women are partners and helpers to each other. This partnership is meant to be one of love, mercy, and compassion. Additionally, several pious women have been mentioned in the Holy Quran, and people from every time and era can look upon them and learn from their exemplary characters – the most significant of whom is Hazrat Maryam.”

The Iranian diplomat continued, “Islam and the Holy Quran place a high value on the contribution that women make to society and uphold their rights and opportunities. Muslim women have historically made major contributions to Islamic civilization in a variety of fields. But we are witnessing practices and outlandish, outright false anti-women narratives from Islam that are against the Islamic teachings and discriminate against women. For instance, the recent prohibitions and restrictions that Afghan women and girls have been subjected to by de-facto authorities that prevent them from accessing education are regarded as a violation of women's rights and go against the fundamental teachings of Islam that place a high value on the education of both men and women.”