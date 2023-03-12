Export from Bushehr province up 39% in 11 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 39 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the Customs Department of Bushehr (the capital city of the province), put the value of 11-month non-oil export at $12.3 billion.

He named petrochemicals, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables as the major exported items.

The official further announced that commodities worth $1.792 billion were imported to the province in the first 11 months of this year, with 39 percent growth year on year.

One of the important capacities of the coastal province of Bushehr on the edge of the Persian Gulf is maritime trade and economic connection with different countries. Bushehr province has the longest sea border with the Persian Gulf, and in this regard, various customs and port services are provided for traders and merchants on the shores of Bushehr province.

The value of export from the province rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

The worth of export from Bushehr stood at $10.136 billion in the past year, and the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

Also, 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

Petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables were the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar were the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 12.22 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 111.3 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $48.8 billion in the mentioned 11 months, registering a 1.16-percent decline in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 13.97 percent of the total value of the exports, the IRICA head said.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $386 in the first 11 months of last year to $439 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 13.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic imported 33.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.7 billion in the first 11 months of the present year, with a 15.28 percent growth in value and an 8.61 percent decrease in weight, year on year.

The IRICA head noted that the import of basic goods in the 11 months of this year has reached 22.6 million tons worth $17.8 billion, indicating a 6.33-percent growth in value and a 16.42-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 11 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

MA/MA