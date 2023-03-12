West African delegation visits PSEEZ to explore investment opportunities

TEHRAN - A high-level business delegation from West Africa has visited Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) at Iran’s energy hub Assaluyeh to explore investment opportunities in this zone, Shana reported on Sunday.

Accompanied by officials from Iran’s Oil Ministry, the delegation visited the onshore facilities of the South Pars gas field and the petrochemical complexes based at PSEEZ.

They also attended a meeting with PSEEZ Managing Director Sekhavat Asadi during which they were briefed about the zone and the achievements and capacities of the Iranian oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the meeting, Asadi considered the investment opportunities in PSEEZ to be very unique and said: “There are few places in the world like this region where a chain of downstream industries is located in the vicinity of each other. In addition to suitable lands for investment, legal incentives are also provided for investment, which can create a great transformation in economic relations.”

Furthermore, the representatives of the African delegation also expressed their desire to expand relations with Iran in various sectors, especially the oil industry.

The Pars Special Economic Energy Zone was established in Bushehr Province in 1998 for the utilization of South Pars oil and gas resources and to encourage commercial activities in oil, gas, and petrochemical industries in southern Iran.

Earlier this month, Tehran hosted a three-day forum dubbed Scientific and Economic Cooperation Meeting Between Iran and West African Countries (IRAN WAC), in which the opportunities for economic cooperation between Iran and West African countries were explored.

The event was attended by senior officials from both sides as well as representatives of major companies from the two countries.

EF/MA