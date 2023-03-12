Iraqi MPs demand release of findings into Gen. Soleimani-al-Muhandis assassinations

TEHRAN- A number of Iraqi lawmakers intend to press their demands for the release of the investigation’s findings about the assassinations of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the PMU.

Speaking with the Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency on Saturday, the political wing of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq resistance group in the Iraqi parliament, Hassan Salem, said that legislators are in favor of reopening an investigation into the incident.

“The perpetrators of the crime are both domestic and international, and they are from the United States, Lebanon, Syria, and even Iraq,” he said.

“The country as a whole owes the martyrs’ blood. In the face of the atrocious crime committed by the United States, we shall neither remain mute nor watch helplessly,” Salem remarked, adding, “Washington committed an offense that cannot be forgiven.”

He said that Iraqi parliamentarians will once more call for the release of the findings of the probe into the assassinations of Gen. Soleimani, Muhandis, and their bodyguards in order to identify all those responsible and hold them legally accountable.

Muhammad al-Baldawi, a representative of the Fatah Alliance in the Iraqi parliament, also urged the authorities in Baghdad and the court to take decisive action and hold those involved for the assassination accountable.

Now is the right moment to bring the perpetrators to justice, especially because they are no longer employed by the government, he pointed out.