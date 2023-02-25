IRGC has ‘great record’ in terror fight, Raisi says

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi has said the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has a “great record” in the war against terrorism, noting that martyr commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani has emerged as the region’s anti-terrorist hero.

As part of a celebration marking National Guards Day on Friday, Raisi remarked that Iranian soldiers have always maintained security and stopped nefarious activities by the foes.

He also stressed that the IRGC warriors have always protected heavenly values, the Iranian people, and the homeland, which makes opponents dreadful.

The enemies had the misguided belief that they could intimidate the Iranian people and military by murdering its leaders and military personnel, Raisi said in reference to the U.S. assassination of General Soleimani in January 2020.

IRGC soldiers are active throughout the country and that the regional states attribute their security to the IRGC's valor, he pointed out.

“The global arrogance has spawned Daesh and terrorist organizations, while the IRGC’s presence contributes to security,” the president remarked.

He went on to say that “General Soleimani is the icon of the war on terrorism in the region as well as those who sow unrest.”

In other parts of his remarks, Raisi said that Iran’s adversaries had suffered several setbacks in a variety of fields and that they themselves had proclaimed them.

The president highlighted that anyone attempting to carry out a horrendous act against the country or endanger it will be vanquished while pointing out the enemies’ failures in dealing with the Islamic establishment.

Referring to the IRGC as the flag-bearer of safeguarding heavenly values, the president furthered, “Today, old ignorance with a modern form and method, equipped with science and technology and supported by great powers and the media empire, commits the most heinous and ugly acts in societies, but the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is proud to defend divine values.”

Pointing to the remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Raisi said, “The powerful tree of the Islamic Revolution is stronger and more stable than ever because it has grown with the blood of the sincerest children of this country.”

He added, “Some imagined that the Islamic Republic would be shaken by the recent events.”

The president was referring to the protests and riots that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

“Now, anybody who tries to deal a blow to the system with corruption and inefficiency should know that this system is clean and will not allow corruption,” the president remarked.