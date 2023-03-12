Persian Gulf enters post-American era with Iran-Saudi pact: Leader advisor

TEHRAN – A senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has asserted that the Persian Gulf region has reached a post-U.S. epoch as a result of a pact between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations overseen by China.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi stressed in a speech on Sunday that the recent reconciliation between Tehran and Riyadh signifies the end of U.S. power in the region.

“It was a seismic upheaval in the political landscape and the end of American authority in the region, based on the latest agreement. The Persian Gulf region has just recently entered the post-U.S. era,” he said.