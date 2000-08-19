Permits Issued to Set Up Five Herbal Medicine Producing Factories

ZANJAN Health Minister Mohammad Farhadi said here on Thursday that permits have been issued for the establishment of five herbal medicine producing factories in the country.

During a one-day inspection tour to this northwestern province, the minister added that once operational the factories will be capable of producing 23 different kinds of herbal medicines.

"For the first time, some 21 raw pharmaceutical ingredients have been produced in the country over the past three years," he said.

Outlining the performance of his ministry over the past three years, Farhadi stressed that 23 medical research centers have been established during the said period.

The number of emergency aid centers have reached 350 from 304 during the same period, he said.

He further stated that over 1,000 health centers have been established throughout the country over the past three years.

One of the remarkable achievements of the Islamic Revolution is the evolution of social justice in the areas of health and treatment of disease, he added.

"There were less than 2,000 health centers before the victory of the Islamic Revolution while currently there are over 16,000," the health minister noted.

(IRNA)