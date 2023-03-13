TEDPIX drops 1,500 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,571 points to 1.781 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.536 billion securities worth 72.392 trillion rials (about $176.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX fell 0.2 percent to close at 1.817 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s stock market has been passing through a challenging time but considering the government’s support, the future of the market is going to be bright.

