Iranian knowledge-based companies to attend MosBuild 2023

TEHRAN – The 28th International Building and Interiors Trade Show, MosBuild 2023, will host a delegation of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

The exhibition is a suitable opportunity for Iranian knowledge-based and technology companies to showcase their products and capabilities, IRNA reported.

The event will be held at Crocus Expo, Moscow, from March 28-31.

MosBuild is the largest international building and interior design show in Russia, the CIS countries, and Eastern Europe.

Over 800 producers and suppliers of building and finishing materials annually present their products to more than 56,000 specialists of wholesale and retail, building and renovation companies, interior design, and architecture studios from 45 countries, and almost all the Russian regions.

Fifteen sections of MosBuild embrace the entire universe of materials, tools, and technical solutions for all stages of building construction, interior design, and decoration.

The country’s progressing process of development has accelerated with the emphasis on the formation of the technology and innovation ecosystem and the approval of laws for supporting knowledge-based companies and boosting Iran-made products.

Today, we are witnessing the positive effects of adopting the approach in the economy, culture, and daily life of people.

the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy has reported that the sales of knowledge-based companies in the fiscal year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022) hit 4,000 trillion rials (about $10 billion) compared to the fiscal year 1399, an increase of 86 percent year on year.

Improving the scientific level of society, achieving high global rankings in the number of scientific articles, references, and patenting, reducing the illiteracy rate, and increasing the number of university courses and students are only a part of the achievements after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 8,046 knowledge-based companies are operating in the country.

The number of knowledge-based companies in biotechnology, agriculture, and food industries is 362, in advanced pharmaceuticals is 480, in advanced materials (chemistry and polymer) is 1130, and in advanced machinery and equipment is 1721.

Moreover, 326 companies are operating in the field of medical equipment, 1821 companies in electricity and electronics, 1778 companies in information technology, 397 companies in commercialization, and 31 companies in creative industries and humanities.

