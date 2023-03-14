South Pars LPG output rises 42%

TEHRAN – As announced by the managing director of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC), the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at this complex has increased by 42 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) as compared to the previous year.

“The production of liquefied petroleum gas has been growing in 1401 and we have been able to register a 42 percent growth compared to last year with innovative measures,” Shana quoted Ahmad Bahoush as saying on Monday.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) data released in January, the value of Iran’s LPG export also rose 86 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year up to December 31, 2022, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

EF/MA