Over 290km of freeways to go operational by late Sept.

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi has said 293 kilometers (km) of freeways will be added to the country’s road network in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22).

According to Khademi, the mentioned freeways are parts of five prioritized projects namely Tehran-Shomal, Manjil-Roudbar, Isfahan-Shiraz, Tabriz-Soufian, and Maragheh-Hashtroud, IRNA reported.

“Inaugurating these routes, in addition to increasing the length of the country’s freeway network, will eliminate an important part of the traffic bottlenecks in the region,” Khademi said.

