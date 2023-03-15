Iran’s copper output to reach 1m tons in 6 years

TEHRAN – The head of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICIC) has said the country’s copper production is going to reach one million tons in the next six years, IRNA reported.

Ali Rostami noted that in case of reaching the above-mentioned output, the country’s copper export is also going to hit $10 billion.

According to Rostami, NICIC managed to export $1.6 billion worth of copper products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2022).

Iran has seen its copper exports double in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

