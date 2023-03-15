Capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants rises about 2% in a month

TEHRAN – The capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants has increased by about two percent in the 11th Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 21-February 19) compared to the previous month, IRNA reported.

According to the latest data released by Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the total capacity of the country's renewable power plants reached 1028.05 megawatts (MW) by February 19.

Based on the mentioned data, the total capacity of the country’s wind power plants stood at 354.98 MW, while the solar farms’ capacity reached 439.55 MW.

Hydroelectric power plants also reached the capacity of 100.78 MW by February 19 this year, while the capacity of biomass power plants also increased to 12.5 MW.

Iranian Energy Ministry has put it on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by the end of the current government’s administration (August 2025).

Considering the fact that the country’s renewable power generation capacity stood at about 800 MW when the current government took office in August 2021, the mentioned increase in renewable energy capacity would mean a 13-fold rise.

Back in January 2022, the Energy Ministry and some of the country’s private contractors signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the construction of new renewable power plants across the country.

Currently, over 100 large-scale farms ranging from 2MW to 12MW and over 2,000 small-scale and rooftop renewable power plants are operating across Iran, the number of which has noticeably been growing as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

