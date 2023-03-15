South Pars cumulative production reaches 241 bcm

TEHRAN – Cumulative natural gas production from Iran’s South Pars gas field has reached 241 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), an official with the South Pars Gas Company (SPGC), which is in charge of developing the field’s refineries, said.

Speaking in a press conference on the occasion of the South Pars phase 14 refinery inauguration, Salman Khazaei said currently 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gas condensate is also being produced at the field, IRNA reported.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

South Pars Gas Company is in charge of the refineries of the complex on shore, while POGC operates the platforms of the field offshore.

Earlier this year, a report published by the Oil Ministry’s Planning Directorate showed that the capacity of Iran’s daily natural gas production exceeded 1,000 mcm in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

According to the report, the country's natural gas production capacity registered the mentioned record for the first time in the previous year when gas production from the South Pars gas field increased by more than four percent compared to the preceding year (1399).

South Pars field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

