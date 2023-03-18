TEDPIX jumps 84,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 84,000 points to 1.905 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 17.685 billion securities worth 120.43 trillion rials (about $287 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said the organization plans to facilitate the entry of knowledge-based companies into the stock market in the upcoming Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21).

“The financing of companies through various financial tools and accepting knowledge-based companies in the stock exchange are going to be on the agenda, and we will take measures in this regard,” Majid Eshqi told IRNA last week, outlining SEO’s major programs for the next year.

MA/MA