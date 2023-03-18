Turkey applauds Iran-Saudi partnership

TEHRAN - The recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to repair their ties after seven years of estrangement, according to the Turkish foreign minister, would bolster the Muslim world and enhance cooperation among Muslim governments to assist tackle regional issues.

Mevlut Cavusoglu appreciated the deal between Tehran and Riyadh in a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that constructive interactions between adjacent and regional nations will pave the way for the emergence of regional peace and security as well as worldwide cooperation.

Iran and Saudi Arabia eventually reached an agreement on March 10 to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and missions within two months after several days of intense discussions in China.

In a joint statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia stressed the need to uphold national sovereignty and refraining from meddling in one another’s internal affairs.

It stressed that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China reiterated their unwavering intention to exert their greatest efforts to advance regional and global peace and security.

The senior diplomats from Iran and Turkey also discussed ways to deepen ties and matters of mutual concern in the region.

According to the website of the Foreign Ministry, Amir Abdollahian and Cavusoglu also spoke on the most recent status of relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.